Newcastle United braced for bid for midfielder as Rafa Benitez talks drag on

A Manchester United bid for Sean Longstaff is imminent, according to reports.

The club was last week linked with a move for the Newcastle United midfielder – and reports last night claim that they will bid for Longstaff "in the next 48 hours".

Longstaff, according to the Daily Telegraph, is a "top summer target" for Man United.

The 21-year-old's impressive run in Rafa Benitez’s starting XI was brought to an abrupt end two months ago by a knee injury.

Longstaff – who made his Premier League debut in December’s game against Liverpool at Anfield – is working through his rehabilitation programme after taking a short holiday in Canada.

Sean Longstaff.

“You want to get back on the pitch as much as possible,” said Longstaff, who suffered knee ligament damage against West Ham United at the London Stadium in March.

“I got a little taste of it, playing for a couple of months, and then it got taken away so quickly, but now I want to try and get back fit as quickly as possible.

“It’s going to be a tough summer – I’ll probably be in most of the summer – but I’m looking forward to it. It’s a new challenge, it’s going to allow me to get bigger and stronger, and hopefully ready for next year.

“It’ll give me a chance to get back in pre-season, and hopefully try and work as hard as I can to be around the team again and see if I can get back playing some games.”

Rafa Benitez.

Longstaff, under contract until 2022, started 12 league and cup games – and scored two goals – during his run in the first team team.

The 21-year-old was given a chance after manager Benitez lost Ki Sung-yueng to the Asian Cup and Mohamed Diame and Jonjo Shelvey to injuries.

Longstaff – who scored on his senior debut last pre-season – signed a new four-year deal at United in December.

Meanwhile, Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez remains in talks over his future at St James's Park.

Benitez, out of contract in the summer, has the final say on all departures, and the 59-year-old does not want to sell Longstaff.