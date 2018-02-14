Newcastle United briefing: Adam Armstrong wows for Blackburn, Mohamed Diame's 'bad feeling'

Adam Armstrong's up and running at Blackburn Rovers.

Just three days after opening his account for his loan club, the Newcastle United forward netted twice against Portsmouth.

Meanwhile, Mohamed Diame has spoken about Sunday's win over Manchester United.

And we look at what Shelvey, outstanding in midfield alongside Diame, has to do between now and the end of the season.

Here's your daily briefing:

Adam Armstrong

Electric

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray knows how to get the best out of 21-year-old Armstrong, who netted 20 goals for his Coventry City team the season before last.

Now the pair have been reunited at Ewood Park.

Armstrong's brace gave 10-man Blackburn a 2-1 win over Portsmouth at Fratton Park last night.

Mohamed Diame

"I’ve managed Armstrong before at Coventry, where he scored 20 goals," said Mowbray.

“At his best, he’s electric. He lives for scoring goals. He’s fast, shoots off both feet, can play No 9, off either side or at No 10, and of course we’re delighted he’s scored the goals.

“I thought it was right for him to start. I thought Armstrong’s qualities would have given them problems and that was the case.”

Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett said: "We were unlucky to lose the game overall, but Armstrong was clinical on two occasions."

Jonjo Shelvey

Pressure

Diame had a "bad feeling" before the Man United game.

Newcastle had dropped into the Premier League's relegation zone following Huddersfield Town's win over Bournemouth – and Diame and his team-mates knew they HAD to get a result.

“It was the most important (win), maybe, because we knew the result of Huddersfield, so the pressure was on us before the game," said Diame.

“It was a massive three points, to be honest, because we have two weeks without another game.

“Even without this (Huddersfield) result, we knew we had to do everything to win, but being in the bottom three before the game was a bad feeling, so this is what we had to do.”

Help

Interview-shy Shelvey "avoids" speaking to the press.

But the midfielder gave a fascinating interview with the club's matchday programme in which he spoke about the help he's had from a psychologist.

Can his little black notebook help keep Newcastle in the Premier League?