Newcastle United briefing: Big-spending club weighs up Dwight Gayle bid, Jamaal Lascelles fitness update

Dwight Gayle is on the transfer radar of a Championship club, according to a report.

Gayle has scored two goals in Newcastle United's last three games.

And the striker could again lead the line against Leicester City at St James's Park on Saturday.

But could he be sold in the January transfer window?

In other news, captain Jamaal Lascelles has given a fitness update, while a cult hero has spoken about the takeover situation at United.

Rafa Benitez

Here's your daily briefing:

Shortlist

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo wants to sign a striker next month – and he has money to spend.

And Nuno, according to the Birmingham Mail, has a three-player shortlist.

Dwight Gayle and Mohamed Diame

Gayle, Chris Martin (Derby County) and Lewis Grabban (Sunderland) are reportedly under consideration, but would Newcastle sell?

Fulham failed with a £15million bid for Gayle in August, when United put a £20million price tag on last season's Championship top scorer.

Newcastle, however, are already short of goals, so selling Gayle would make little sense given the club's precarious position.

And Benitez certainly wouldn't let Gayle leave unless he could secure a replacement.

Jamaal Lascelles

United's manager wants to strengthen, not weaken, his squad ahead of the second half of the season.

Comeback

Lascelles hopes to be available for the Leicester game.

The defender has been sidelined for more than a month with an ankle injury.

However, the club's captain, is back in training ahead of Saturday's home game against Leicester City.

"I trained for the first time this week," said Lascelles. "I'll see how I get on."

Amanda Staveley

Newcastle have taken only one point from their last six Premier League games.

"It's hard to watch, especially when the team is not doing great," said Lascelles. "I feel responsible. I'm trying hard to get back as soon as possible, and fingers crossed it can be Saturday."

Warning

Withe fears that the ongoing takeover saga at United could "destabilise" the club, which is a target for Amanda Staveley's PCP Capital Partners.

Staveley has bid £250million for Newcastle, owned by Mike Ashley.

“I think it’s always a risk that a club can be destabilised when takeover talks happen,” said Withe, who had a two-year spells at Newcastle in the early 1980s.

“It happened at my old club Aston Villa. New owners came in and people wonder just how much they will change.

“It really has an effect on the club as a whole.

“But the most important thing in a football club is what happens on the pitch. Get it right on the pitch and everything goes right.

“I would like to think that the club, whether it’s the current owner, or a new owner, will carry it forward.”

