Newcastle United briefing: Joselu opens up in interview, Sir Bobby Robson film comes to St James's Park

Joselu has found starts hard to come since the turn of the year.

And the Newcastle United striker could soon be competing with Islam Slimani as well as Dwight Gayle for a place in Rafa Benitez's starting XI.

Joselu, signed from Stoke City last summer for £5million, has spoken to the Gazette about his situation, Benitez's man management and the club's relegation battle.

We also have Benitez's thoughts on Slimani and Florian Lejeune as well as news of a very special event at St James's Park.

Joselu has scored four Premier League goals so far this season.

And the 28-year-old hopes to add to that tally in the club's final eight games.

Joselu has spoken about the competition for places at Newcastle ahead of Saturday's home game against Huddersfield Town.

“We have a lot of players," he said. “We have a very good team. All of the players are in a good moment, me as well.

“Now I have to be ready to play minutes and to try to score more goals to help the team to win games. That’s it.

“Some weekends, some players play, and others it is other players. The Premier League is long.

“We have a very good squad, very good guys. We understand everything. The manager has a good word with us.

“The manager cannot put 22 players in the starting XI. All the players are ready, and we work hard for that.”

Meanwhile, Slimani, signed on loan from Leicester City in January, could make his comeback from injury tonight in Algeria's friendly against Iran in Austria.

And Benitez has a message for the 29-year-old ahead of his United debut.

Benitez, meanwhile, believes defender Lejeune, signed from Eibar last summer, has been "unlucky" at United.

Matt Ritchie is back on Tyneside early ahead of Huddersfield's visit to St James's Park.

The winger yesterday withdrew from the Scotland squad for tonight’s friendly against Hungary in Budapest.

Ritchie had played 87 minutes of Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Costa Rica at Hampden Park.

The Scottish FA have not revealed whether an injury led to Ritchie’s withdrawal.

Newcastle, however, said that Ritchie would be “assessed” ahead of the Huddersfield game.

Meanwhile, United forward Adam Armstrong, on loan at Blackburn Rovers, has addressed his future after picking up League One's Player of the Month award for February.

A new film about the life and career of the late, great Sir Bobby Robson is coming to cinema screens this summer.

"Bobby Robson: More Than A Manager", which is available to pre-order on iTunes and Amazon, will be screened at St James's Park on May 22.

The film features Alan Shearer, Jose Mourinho, Pep Guardiola, Paul Gascoigne, Gary Lineker and Ronaldo.

Tickets for the stadium screening are available from: bobbyrobsonfilm.com/pages/screenings.