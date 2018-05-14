Newcastle United briefing: Joselu's joyful message to fans, can you see your face in the crowd?

Rafa Benitez labelled it a "perfect Sunday". And it was.

Newcastle United ended the season in style by beating Chelsea 3-0 at St James's Park yesterday.

The win ensured that the club finished 10th in the Premier League.

There were chants in support of manager Rafa Benitez and an incredible Wor Flags banner in the Gallowgate End.

Pride

Newcastle's players celebrate with goalscorer Ayoze Perez

Benitez says he was “proud” to hear fans chant his name at St James’s Park.

Supporters chanted “Rafa Benitez, we want you to stay” during the game.

Representatives of Benitez – who has a year left on his deal – are in talks with the club’s hierarchy over a new deal and a summer transfer budget.

“I was really proud of that,” said Benitez. “But you cannot sing the name of the manager if the team is doing badly.

Wor Flags' latest banner

“In this case, what the players did last season, and what they have done this year, was massive. The fans appreciate this togetherness, and the relationship we have created.

“The players care, and the manager and staff and everybody.

“We were all working together to achieve what we wanted to achieve, which is success for the club.”

Striker Joselu tweeted: "I just can say THANK YOU. For the amazing support and your presence every single game. I'm delighted to be part of this team and city. Have a great summer!"

Every penny?

Newcastle issued a statement from owner Mike Ashley a couple of hours after the match.

Ashley congratulated Benitez and his players for their achievements.

The club’s owner, in a statement, also said that he “hoped” Benitez – who has a year left on his contract – will stay at St James’s Park.

“I would like to thank Rafa Benitez for his magnificent achievement this season,” said Ashley. “I would also like to applaud the players, led fantastically by the captain Jamaal Lascelles.

“On many occasions throughout the season, they have been described as a Championship side, which I personally consider to be derogatory.

“Rafa, as always, has my full support, and contrary to some media reports that portray me as a pantomime villain, I will continue to ensure that every penny generated by the club is available to him.

“I hope very much that Rafa will remain at Newcastle United. Finally, I would like to thank the fans for their unrivalled support of Rafa and the team throughout the season.”

Former United striker Alan Shearer reacted to the "cut and paste" statement on Match of the Day.

Farewell but not goodbye?

Kenedy sat out yesterday's game against his parent club.

And the winger, on a half-season loan from Chelsea, said goodbye to United fans after the game through a message on his Instagram account.

Outplayed

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte was full of praise for Newcastle after his team's defeat.

“For sure, we didn’t play a good game, but from the start, Newcastle outplayed us in many aspects," said Conte.

“Newcastle showed great desire, a great will to fight, a great will to take three points and to finish this season in the best possible way. I’m sure we can do better.”

Spotted

