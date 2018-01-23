Newcastle United briefing: Kenedy's first class arrival on Tyneside, Javier Hernandez 'asks' for move

Kenedy is set to undergo a medical ahead of a loan move to Newcastle United.

The Chelsea winger was photographed leaving Newcastle Central Station last night.

And Kenedy was at the club's training ground this morning ahead of a medical.

The 21-year-old's move should be confirmed later today ahead of Sunday's FA Cup meeting between the two clubs.

United manager Rafa Benitez also wants to sign a striker and a goalkeeper in this month's transfer window.

We have news of a potential target as well as an interview with midfielder Mikel Merino, who's close to full fitness after recovering from the "worst" injury of his career.

Here's your daily briefing:

Medical

Most news signings arrive by air. Kenedy, however, let the train take the strain.

The Brazilian posted a photograph on Instagram of himself in a first class seat en route to Tyneside.

Kenedy

Kenedy had been a target for Newcastle last summer, but Chelsea manager Antonio Conte blocked the proposed loan.

However, Conte has allowed the the Brazilian to sign for United on a half-season loan now left-back Emerson Palmieri has agreed a four-year deal with the Premier League champions.

And Kenedy's move should be completed today.

Exit

Javier Hernandez

United are interesting in Liverpool's Danny Ings and Leicester City's Islam Slimani.

Could West Ham United striker Javier Hernandez also be a target?

Benitez, we know, is an admirer of the 29-year-old, who spent five years at Manchester United earlier in his career.

Eduardo Hernandez, Hernandez's agent, the Mexico international has asked for a move.

"There are a number of clubs interested in his services, he's a player everyone knows and is incredibly professional," he told FOX Sports.

"Our primary focus is a club in which (Chicharito) can play the most games possible.

Mikel Merino

"Javier has asked personally for it. He's commented, stated and demanded that we look for a club that really needs a player with his characteristics, because what he wants is to play and play and play."

Hernandez joined West Ham from Bayer Leverkusen for £16million last summer.

Deal

United owner Mike Ashley has made a surprise contract offer this month – to Benitez.

Ashley – who walked away from talks with would-be buyer Amanda Staveley last week – has sounded out Benitez about a new deal.

Their relationship has become strained over the past 12 months, so what was Benitez's response?

Back pain

Merino returned from a back injury in late November – but he's still not 100% fit.

The 21-year-old, however, hopes to be back to his best in the coming weeks.

"Sometimes it’s hard to play with these kind of injuries, because you feel like you can do 100%, but you’re doing 50%, and nobody knows it," said Merino. "It’s hard, but you have to carry on."

Read our full interview with Merino here.

