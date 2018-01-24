Newcastle United briefing: New Wembley date in doubt, striker bid latest

Has Aleksandar Mitrovic played his last game for Newcastle United?

The striker is the subject of a bid from Brighton and Hove Albion.

News of Brighton's offer comes as Newcastle consider an improved bid for Feyenoord's Nicolai Jorgensen.

Two more United games have been selected for live broadcast, while Kenedy, signed on loan from Chelsea, has spoken about his move to St James's Park.

Here's your daily briefing:

Dutch bid

News of a Newcastle bid for Jorgensen broke in Holland last night.

The 27-year-old scored 21 goals for Feyenoord during the club's title-winning 2016-17 campaign.

United have reportedly had a £12million offer turned down.

Feyenoord are said to value the Denmark international in the £20million-bracket.

Meanwhile, Brighton have tabled an offer for £15million-rated Mitrovic, who is ready to quit Newcastle in search of regular first-team football.

The Serbia international wants to play week in, week out ahead of the summer's World Cup finals.

United manager Benitez would only sell Mitrovic if the club can secure a replacement.

* Newcastle's Under-23s take on PSV Eindhoven at Whitley Park tonight in a Premier League Cup tie (7pm kick-off).

Entry is free to season-ticket holders. Otherwise, admission is £3 for adults and £1 for concessions.

Wembley woe

Newcastle's games against Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have been moved for live broadcast.

The new dates were announced this morning – but there's an issue with the date for the club's first visit to the rebuilt Wembley.

United's game against Liverpool on March 3 will be screened by BT Sport (5.30pm kick-off).

Newcastle's match against Tottenham at Wembley has been brought forward to Friday, March 16 (8pm) so it can be screened by Sky Sports, denying many fans the chance to watch their team at the stadium.

However, the FA Cup's sixth-round ties are staged will be staged that weekend, so supporters will not be able to book travel until next month.

Honour

Kenedy is relishing the challenge ahead of him at United.

The 21-year-old, signed yesterday, is confident he can help the club climb the Premier League table.

“I’ve come to help the team, to give everything on the pitch, to give my maximum,” said Kenedy.

“I’ll give everything to the club, for my team-mates, for the coach, to help Newcastle achieve their objectives for the season.

“I hope everything is going to be all right. I’ve come to show my ability, my creativity, and I think I can help this squad.”

Read more from Kenedy here.

New target?

United are favourites to sign Borussia Dortmund midfielder Andre Schurrle.

Newcastle are 4/1 to sign the midfielder in this month's transfer window.

Oddschecker spokesperson George Elek said: “Newcastle are in a dire run of form, and could do with a catalyst to lift them from the mire that they’re currently in."