Newcastle United briefing: Peter Beardsley update, Jacob Murphy reacts to FA Cup draw, Adam Armstrong loan

Newcastle United's investigation into allegations of bullying and racism made against Peter Beardsley was continuing today.

Beardsley, the club's Under-23, had been due to take training this morning.

Meanwhile, there's news of a "stand-off" between manager Rafa Benitez and owner Mike Ashley.

And Benitez has responded to speculation linking him with a move for goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is on loan at West Ham United from Manchester City.

Meeting

Peter Beardsley

Beardsley yesterday met club officials investigating a bullying complaint from Yasin Ben El-Mhanni.

The club's Under-23 coach met managing director Lee Charnley and head of safeguarding Steve Swinyard yesterday.

No decision has yet been made by the club, which will hear further evidence this week.

Midfielder El-Mhanni had lodged a complaint against former England international Beardsley, who has not been suspended.

Peter Beardsley

Other players are understood to have made written statements in support of the 22-year-old, who has made two first-team appearances for Newcastle.

It has since emerged that allegations of racism have been made.

El-Mhanni is due to attend a grievance hearing at United later this week.

Meanwhile, The Daily Mail today reported that Beardsley had reported for training at Little Benton this morning – only to be called to St James's Park.

Mike Ashley

Stand-off

The transfer window has now been open for more than a week, yet there has been no movement – in or out – of Newcastle.

A report today claimed there was a "stand-off" between Benitez and Ashley.

Benitez doesn't want to sell anyone until he has secured a replacement, though Ashley is reportedly keen for him to trim his squad before moving into the transfer market himself in this month's window.

West Ham United are odds-on favourites to sign midfielder Jonjo Shelvey before the window closes, while Bordeaux have been linked with a move for striker Aleksandar Mitrovic.

Newcastle, meanwhile, have been linked with Manchester City goalkeeper Joe Hart, who is on a season-long loan at West Ham.

Jonjo Shelvey

Benitez, however, doesn't believe there will be much business done between the clubs fighting to stay in the Premier League.

Meanwhile, forward Adam Armstrong has joined Blackburn Rovers on loan until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old had spent the first half of the season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Armstrong has been reunited with Tony Mowbray at Ewood Park, having previously played for him at Coventry City.

"It's been a bit of a crazy day, but I'm happy to be here, happy it's all sorted and really can't wait for the challenge ahead," said Armstrong.

"It's the right move. I've come here to get games, score goals and do well for the team.

"It's the right stage to come to Blackburn and try and help the team get promoted. I'm fit and ready to play."

Reunion?

Could Jacob Murphy face his twin brother Josh in the next round of the FA Cup?

Newcastle booked their place in the fourth round of the competition with a 3-1 win over Luton Town on Saturday.

And the club has been drawn away to Championship side Norwich City or Premier League champions Chelsea, who played out a goalless draw at Carrow Road at the weekend.

United signed Murphy from Norwich for £12million in the summer.

Murphy tweeted his sibling after last night's draw, which was made by Dennis Wise and Rio Ferdinand.