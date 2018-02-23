Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez and Eddie Howe face the media

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of tomorrow's game against Bournemouth.

Newcastle United go into the game knowing a win would take them level on points in the Premier League with Eddie Howe's 10th-placed side.

Benitez will give an update on the fitness of loan signing Islam Slimani at his press conference this afternoon.

Howe, meanwhile, has explained why he feels Newcastle will be a "dangerous" opponent for Bournemouth.

Here's your daily briefing:

Dangerous

Bournemouth were beaten 4-1 by Huddersfield Town in their last league outing.

And manager Howe is wary of Newcastle, who beat second-placed Manchester United earlier this month.

"Newcastle will have a big lift from their last performance against Manchester United," said Howe, whose side won 1-0 at St James's Park earlier this season thanks to an injury-time goal.

“Those results really can inspire you, so they’re a dangerous side."

Excellent

Florian Lejeune returned to Benitez's starting XI against Man United after recovering from injury.

And captain Lascelles, his defensive partner, has spoken about the performances of Lejeune and goalkeeper Martin Dubravka, signed on loan from Sparta Prague.

"He’s a good defender,” said Newcastle’s captain, who is reportedly being tracked by Chelsea. “He offers a lot. He’s good on the ball, and, defensively, he was excellent.

“I think me and him played well together, and everyone was at it against them."

Meanwhile, goalkeeper Rob Elliot was outstanding in United's 1-0 win at the Vitality Stadium the season before last.

Elliot, however, wasn't even on the bench against Man United.

Maturity

DeAndre Yedlin believes he's maturing as a player under the guidance of Benitez.

The 24-year-old, signed from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2016, is Benitez's first-choice right-back.

“(The tactics are) based on what the coach likes and prefers but defensively I’ve just got a better understanding of when to go, when to stay, how aggressive to be and realising what is around me,” Yedlin told NBC Sports.

“It’s the whole understanding of the game which has become better, and that comes with maturity and experience.”