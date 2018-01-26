Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez faces media ahead of Chelsea, Nicolai Jorgensen update

Rafa Benitez will face the media this afternoon ahead of Newcastle United's fourth-round FA Cup tie against Chelsea.

Benitez's side take on the Premier League champions at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Rafa Benitez

And United's manager will hold his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm.

READ MORE: Newcastle striker reveals his goal after making loan switch



Benitez will also face questions on the club's efforts in the transfer market.

Newcastle have had a second bid for Feyenoord striker Nicolai Jorgensen turned down.

Here's your daily briefing:

Rejected

Will it be third time lucky?

United's second bid for Jorgensen fell £5million short of Feyenoord's £20million valuation.

Newcastle must now decide whether they will raise their offer again.

The news of Jorgensen comes as Brighton and Hove Albion consider whether an improved offer for Aleksandar Mitrovic would make financial sense.

Up for the cup

Mikel Merino had his first taste of the FA Cup in the last round of the competition.

The midfielder played in the 3-1 win over Luton Town earlier this month.

And Merino's looking forward to playing at a sold-out Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

"When you're in Spain, you just know that there are a lot of cups in England," said the 21-year-old.

"You don't know which one is more special than the other! In Spain, when you have a cup, the stadiums are not full, because it's a cup, and it's not the main championship.

"Here in England, you have a cup and the stadiums are full, because everybody wants to see that competition. It's a good thing here in England."

Read our full interview with Merino here.

Good to talk

Newcastle's only signing so far has been Kenedy, who has joined on loan from Chelsea.

Kenedy spoke to his former Stamford Bridge team-mate Atsu before committing to United.

Asked about their conversation, Kenedy said: “He was asking to know more about the club.

“I said it’s a fantastic club with the fans behind us. We have a great coach who also likes young players. If he works hard, he’s going to play, for sure.

“He wants to play. He wants to work hard. This is the reason why he came to Newcastle. He wants to help the club.

“He’s determined to make sure he’s playing. I believe with his quality, and the hard work and determination, Rafa is a fair coach, so he will give him a chance.”