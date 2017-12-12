Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez faces the media ahead of Everton, Joselu interview

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Newcastle United's home game against Everton.

Benitez's side are 16th in the Premier League ahead of the fixture.

Newcastle, beaten 3-2 by Leicester City at the weekend, are just two points above the relegation zone.

Benitez will field questions at his pre-match press conference.

We have five questions for United's manager ahead of the Everton game.

Here's your daily briefing:

Sam says

Everton manager Sam Allardyce has already spoken to the media ahead of the game.

And Allardyce – who had a brief spell in charge of United – spoke about his former club, his rival with Rafa Benitez and Mike Ashley's ownership.

On his relationship with Benitez, Allardyce said: "Past history wasn't great, recent was OK.

"I'm amicable with everyone who is the same with me. If they want a drink fine, if not fine.

"It was a good battle at the time. Liverpool weren't supposed to lose to Bolton then. He wasn't happy with our style."

Difficult spell

One of the biggest talks points, bar the takeover talks, has been the form of Joselu up front.

The striker, signed from Stoke City in the summer, had been struggling in front of goal.

But Joselu, recalled to the starting XI, netted against Leicester.

And the 27-year-old has spoken about the importance of that goal for him after a difficult spell up front.

"All the strikers need to score goals, and me especially," said Joselu. "It was a good moment.

"We started well and opened the game like this, but I prefer to take the three points and keep fighting for the team. We keep going."

And finally...

Bookmakers cut the odds on Benitez being the next Premier League manager to lose his job after the Leicester defeat.

To find out the latest odds , click here.