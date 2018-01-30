Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez faces the media, Kenedy's love for Goal! movie

Where do Newcastle United turn next?

The club has lost out on Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge and failed to meet Feyenoord's asking price for Nicolai Jorgesen.

And Newcastle now have until tomorrow night to sign a striker.

Many fans, mindful of the club's transfer failings under Mike Ashley;s ownership, fear the worst.

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of tomorrow night's home game against Burnley.

And United's manager will be asked for a transfer update.

Rafa Benitez

Here's your daily briefing:

Against the clock

Benitez and Newcastle managing director Lee Charnley were only given the "green light" to pursue their targets midway through the transfer window.

And that delay could prove costly with the club's Premier League status on the line between now and the end of the season.

Daniel Sturridge

Birmingham-born Sturridge yesterday opted to sign for West Bromwich Albion for "family reasons", while United failed to get close to Feyenoord's £20million asking price for Jorgesen.

Time is now running out.

Charnley is now exploring other potential targets ahead of tomorrow night's 11pm deadline.

Meanwhile, Newcastle, able to sign one more Premier League player on loan, have been linked with Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala.

Kenedy

Meet the press

Kenedy, signed on loan from Chelsea, faced the media yesterday.

The winger spoke about his move to Newcastle, his "crazy life" and his career to date.

Kenedy was also asked what he knew of the club and its history.

The 21-year-old, it seems, knows a bit about United – having watched the 2006 film Goal!, which charts the fictional story of Santiago Munez, who went from playing street soccer in Los Angeles to starring in the Premier League with Newcastle.

And the film resonated with winger Kenedy, who left Brazil at the age of 19 to join Chelsea.

The 21-year-old said: “I know a bit about the history of some (Newcastle) players, and also I watched a movie called Goal! It was good.”