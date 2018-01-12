Newcastle United briefing: Rafa Benitez faces the media, West Ham 'offered' Chancel Mbemba

Rafa Benitez will face the media today ahead of Swansea City's visit to St James's Park.

Newcastle United take on Carlos Carvalhal's side tomorrow looking to record a second successive Premier League victory.

Benitez will hold his pre-match press conference at 1.30pm this afternoon.

United's manager will be asked about the club's transfer business.

The club is yet to make a signing in this month's transfer window.

Here's your daily briefing:

Frustration

Benitez said last month that he was "confident" owner Mike Ashley would do what he had to do in the transfer market.

“I have confidence that Mike Ashley will deliver what we need to stay in the Premier League before January 20, to be sure that we have time to work with the new players," said Benitez.



However, that confidence is ebbing away.

And Benitez is understood to be frustrated at the club's inaction so far this month.

Sky Sports today report that West Ham United have been "offered" Newcastle defender Chancel Mbemba.

The club are reportedly "happy" to include striker Diafra Sakho in any deal for Mbemba.

Meanwhile, forward Ivan Toney has joined Scunthorpe United on loan.

Respect

Carvalhal, appointed as Swansea manager last month following the departure of Paul Clement, yesterday faced the media.

The 52-year-old guided Sheffield Wednesday to home and away victories over Newcastle in the Championship last season.

"They're have a good side, good players, a good good and good organisation," said Carvalhal.

"They have a good crowd there. We will try to do our best. We go there to try to win. We have a lot of respect for the quality that they have."

Interest

Would-be buyer Amanda Staveley and Ashley are still apart in their discussions over the sale of the club, which was put up for sale last October.

And it has been claimed that there is a new Middle East-based group considering a move for Newcastle.