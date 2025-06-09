Newcastle United ‘on alert’ as Brighton submit £34m bid for Joao Pedro ‘alternative’

Newcastle United will be monitoring developments at the Amex Stadium closely this summer.

The Magpies have again been linked with a move for Joao Pedro, three years after seeing an advanced move for the Brazilian stall at the final stages. Pedro was wanted by Newcastle a year before his move to Brighton, but instead moved for Real Sociedad striker Alexander Isak as Pedro remained at Watford.

Now though, Pedro has reportedly again been identified as a target for Eddie Howe’s side as they look for ways to strengthen their attacking options. Pedro, who will turn 24 in September, has enjoyed a decent spell at Brighton, with his versatility a major attribute that could make him a success at St James’ Park.

Reports last week indicated that Newcastle had submitted an enquiry for Pedro - with Fabrizio Romano reporting on Saturday that Pedro is ‘expected to leave’ Brighton this summer: ‘João Pedro, expected to leave Brighton with movements taking place.’ Romano posted on Saturday.

Lots of movement in negotiations on a deal is needed before Magpies fans can start picturing Pedro in a black-and-white shirt - but recent developments on the south coast could be one to watch.

Brighton move for Joao Pedro ‘alternative’

According to Sky Sports , Brighton have submitted a £34m bid to sign young Greek forward Charalampos Kostoulas. The 18-year-old scored seven goals for his club last season, including six in the Greek Super League.

The report suggests that no agreement has been reached between the two clubs over a fee for the teenager, but that talks are ongoing and that Kostoulas would be interested in a move to the Amex Stadium this summer. Olympiacos are owned by Nottingham Forest owner Evangelos Marinakis and were crowned as Greek Super League champions last season - their 48th triumph.

Newcastle United, meanwhile, will have an eye on Brighton’s progress in a deal for Kostoulas as they look to swoop for Pedro’s signature. Whilst the Seagulls will still be in a very healthy position at the negotiation table over Pedro’s future, Newcastle United will be on alert to any deals that could impact Pedro’s future at the south coast club, particularly ones involving a potential alternative for the Brazilian.

Summer transfer window dates

Newcastle United have until 7pm on Monday 1 September to get a deal for Pedro over the line if they choose that the Brazilian is the right man for them this summer. The initial transfer window, one that was implemented to help clubs participating in the Club World Cup this summer, though, will close on Tuesday night for six days.

The window will then reopen on Monday 16 June and run until the first day of September. Howe, though, has stressed the need for his club to act quickly in the market to snap up their main targets: “Speed is key for us and I have reiterated that many times internally,” Howe said.

“Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly because good players don’t hang around for long.”