Naby Keita’s 19th minute strike inflicted United’s first Premier League defeat at home in 2022.
Lascelles came off the bench to replace the injured Fabian Schar on the hour mark as The Magpies searched for an equaliser.
"We knew it was going to be a difficult game,” said the Newcastle captain. “At the same time we came to win and we set up to do that.
"Sometimes you just have to give that respect to the other team. They are a quality side, we gave our all and left everything out there. We went toe to toe with them at times. I think how we've played over the last couple of months we can keep our heads held high."
The Liverpool defeat ended a run of six straight wins at St James’s Park, the club’s longest such streak since 2004. But with Jurgen Klopp’s side chasing an unprecedented quadruple, Lascelles had to hold his hands up and admit The Magpies were beaten by the better side.
"We can look back at what we could have done better,” he added. “At the same time, Liverpool are a very good side aren't they?
"We have had a big shift in mentality and every game we play now we play to win. That's how we set up.
"That didn't happen [on Saturday]. We had a couple of chances and they didn't have loads so that's a positive thing.
"It's Liverpool, and we gave our all."