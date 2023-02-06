The club last month reached the February 26 showpiece thanks to a 3-1 aggregate win over Southampton. Eddie Howe’s side will play Manchester United at Wembley.

Newcastle have been given a 32,761-ticket allocation for the West End of the 90,000-capacity stadium, which includes 867 safe standing tickets. Ticket sales for season-ticket holders and members have been split into priority periods.

Season-ticket holders with 25 or more loyalty points who have attended at least one Carabao Cup match this season have until 8am to apply for their tickets via the club’s ticketing website. Tickets for the final are priced between £40 and £100 for adults, £30 to £75 for young adults and £20 to £50 for concussions.

From 10am tomorrow, season-ticket holders who have attended four home and one away Carabao Cup tie can apply for Wembley tickets in the second priority period.