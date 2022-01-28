Newcastle United chairman Yasir Al-Rumayyan delivers 'inspirational and motivational' talk to Eddie Howe and his players

Club chairman and Public Investment Fund (PIF) governor Al-Rumayyan addressed Eddie Howe and his players in Jeddah this week.

PIF owns 80% of United following October’s £305million takeover, and the relegation-threatened club’s new ownership group have ambitious long-term aims.

However, the short-term goal is Premier League survival, and Howe believes that his squad will return more united than ever ahead of the February 8 home game against Everton.

Asked if he had spoken to Al-Rumayyan in Jeddah, head coach Howe said: “I’ve spoken with the chairman. We met him one of the days. That was a great experience to hear his thoughts on the club, and his vision, how what the future looks. So I think the players enjoyed that, I enjoyed that.

"A lot of people around the PIF team have been here as well, so it’s been a very good experience from that side to bring everyone closer together."

Asked about Al-Rumayyan’s “vision”, Howe added: "It was more the short-term, as in not looking too long-term with the players at that moment.

"It was more a motivational and inspirational talk based on the shorter-term, the collective team spirit, the collective aims we have between now and the end of the season. Yeah, we were all very impressed with what was said, and how it was it said. I’m sure the players left very enthused – and ready to work.”

The club has already made two signings – Kieran Trippier and Chris Wood – and the club is close to bringing in Bruno Guimaraes from Olympique Lyonnais.

Asked if he had had “assurances” from PIF about more funds for signgins, Howe said: “No assurances, it was more a conversation based around what’s going on on the pitch, and the togetherness and the fight that we need.

"It was very much just a nice feeling rather than any big promises or assurances. It was just a nice way for us to all spend a bit of time together and get to know each other better.

"It was a really nice moment, and we all enjoyed it.”

Newcastle take on Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Ittihad in a training game today.

