Newcastle United chief wants raid for EPL midfielder, Toon plot late swoop for 20/21 title winner

Wayne Hennessey denied the Toon duo, but Bruce quashed any suggestions that they had been brought on specifically to score from the spot.

He said: “I didn’t think about that at all when I brought them on. I brought them on to win the match, not for penalties.

“I have to say, Allan and Miggy stuck them both away yesterday (on Tuesday) when we practiced them. They smashed them into the top corner.

“They couldn’t execute it but how different it is from a training ground to a real atmosphere our wonderful supporters made it tonight.

“A big well done to them. To have the crowd we’ve got is something else.”

Burnley will host League One side Rochdale at Turf Moor after overcoming Newcastle.

Clarets boss Sean Dyche said: "I think both teams were off first half, to be honest, it was flat, nothing in it - it felt like one of those cup games that can feel like that.

"Second half they came to life, a lot brighter, especially in the first 15 minutes, Wayne made a massive save, and that was important.

"The game calmed a little bit, they had another chance, Wayne makes another big save, and I didn't think he had too much more to do.

"When he did, I thought he was excellent, the safety of him, the control, he was excellent throughout, and then the two saves (in the shootout).

"Generally we huffed and puffed a bit, but the desire, mentality, the will to do the basics were on show, particularly second half to see us through the 90 minutes, and then a really secure situation with the penalty takers."

