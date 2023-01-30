Newcastle United ‘circling’ rival’s transfer target as deal ‘on verge’

Eddie Howe’s side, who are dreaming of a trip to Wembley Stadium as they welcome Premier League rivals Southampton to St James’ Park tomorrow in their Carabao Cup semi final second leg, have under 48 hours to complete any more incomings and outgoings. They haven’t been the most active club from English football’s top flight this month but the latest transfer news headlines suggest it could be a busy final two days in the North East.

Fulham ‘reach out’ to Championship star with Newcastle ‘circling’

Per 90 min, Fulham have reached out to EFL Championship side Sheffield United over a possible deal to sign midfielder Sander Berge but may face competition from Newcastle. The report claims that midfield is a ‘key area’ the Cottagers would like to strengthen before the window shuts but describes the Magpies as ‘circling’ the player.

Berge has been constantly linked with Premier League clubs since Sheffield United’s relegation at the end of the 2021/22 season, with Liverpool the biggest name having previously been linked, but Bramall Lane side have so far managed to keep a hold of the Norwegian. That resolve may be tested before the current window shuts if Fulham do come in with a bid and Newcastle also decide to make a formal approach.

Nottingham Forest ‘on verge’ of signing Newcastle midfielder

The chances of Newcastle making a move for Berge may increase if a space in the squad opens up before the end of the window. That is looking likely according to The Telegraph who report that Nottingham Forest are ‘on the verge’ of signing Newcastle United midfielder Jonjo Shelvey.