Newcastle United clarify away ticket policy amid questions over allocations

Ticket distribution has been in the headlines amid a clamour on Tyneside for Carabao Cup final tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the club has responded to a question from a fan put to it through the Newcastle United Supporters Trust (NUST). The club was asked if fewer away tickets were being made available to season-ticket holders – and more were being given to corporate ticket holders.

The club revealed that there had been “no changes” to the way away tickets are allocated – and 10% of seats were offered to staff, players, and corporate ticket holders.

A statement read: “As you can appreciate, demand for away ticket allocations during this season is significantly higher from fans.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We can confirm that there have been no changes in the allocation of 10% made available to staff, players, and corporate ticket holders for away matches.

"There have been instances during this season where there has been an increased uptake from players wanting their families to attend a game.

Newcastle United fans at Selhurst Park last month.

"In addition, and in the interests of being transparent, permanent full-time staff are now able to apply to purchase a ticket on a balloted basis from a very small allocation of tickets.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“As you might expect, lots of our staff work home matches but are not able to watch the match itself. This scheme gives our hard-working people the chance to enjoy watching the team they work so hard to support behind the scenes. Rest assured, this takes only a small number of tickets.

“Please be assured that our fans are at the heart of the club and we will always look to ensure our loyal supporters are rewarded with access to as many away match tickets as possible whilst supporting our other matchday commitments.”

Newcastle also confirmed that there would be some Carabao Cup tickets available for supporters in the final few ballot periods.

United, issued with 32,761 tickets, split the application process into a series of periods, and there were concerns that the later ballots wouldn’t take place if the allocation was taken by season-ticket holders in the first three rounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad