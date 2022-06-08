Newcastle United close in on first summer signing with medical expected

The 26-year-old impressed during a half-season loan with The Magpies last season as he made 16 appearances to help Eddie Howe’s side climb out of relegation danger and finish 11th in the Premier League table.

It was understood that Newcastle had an option to make the loan move permanent for £15million, minus any loan fee paid to Villa back in January.

Following the arrival of Dan Ashworth as the club’s sporting director this week, Newcastle are now pushing through with the deal which will see them pay around £12million to Aston Villa for Targett.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matt Targett of Newcastle United arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images)

According to The Athletic, Targett is set to travel to Tyneside for a medical despite The Magpies registering an interest in Atletico Madrid left-back Renan Lodi.

A move for the defender was always going to be the most straightforward to complete for Newcastle this summer given that the framework for the deal was already in place and Villa were willing sellers.

Even if you include the loan fee, £15million represents shrewd business for a Premier League proven player who still has his best years ahead of him.

Amanda Staveley, Director of Newcastle United gives Matt Targett of Newcastle United a kiss following their victory in the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St. James Park on May 16, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

And when discussing his future at Newcastle previously, Targett said: “We’ll see [if I’ll stay], it’s up to the club, the owners have got so much money and I'm sure they could go get anyone they want.

“But it's a very exciting project here and if I'm here next season then brilliant but if I'm not then I'll be looking from afar and hoping the club does well.”

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.