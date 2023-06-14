Newcastle United ‘close in’ on move for £50m Champions League finalist
Newcastle United transfers: The Magpies are ‘closing in’ on a deal to bring one of Serie A’s top players to St James’ Park - according to reports.
The Telegraph report that Newcastle are ‘close’ to signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in a deal believed to be worth around £50m. The Italian played a key role in helping Inter Milan reach the Champions League final and is reportedly seen as an ideal player to bolster their midfield options ahead of their return to European football’s premier competition next season.
The 26-year-old Italian international played 52 times in all competitions for his club last season, netting six goals and registering a further seven assists in the league. Reports of their interest in Barella comes just days after the club were linked with a move for Wolfsburg’s Felix Nmecha.
Barella, much like Nmecha, is a central midfield player, however, the Italian would likely be more suited to a No.6 role - a position that would allow Bruno Guimaraes to push further forward. Nmecha, meanwhile, is a physical No.8 type player and would likely compete with Joe Willock and Joelinton for a starting berth.