The Telegraph report that Newcastle are ‘close’ to signing Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in a deal believed to be worth around £50m. The Italian played a key role in helping Inter Milan reach the Champions League final and is reportedly seen as an ideal player to bolster their midfield options ahead of their return to European football’s premier competition next season.

The 26-year-old Italian international played 52 times in all competitions for his club last season, netting six goals and registering a further seven assists in the league. Reports of their interest in Barella comes just days after the club were linked with a move for Wolfsburg’s Felix Nmecha.

