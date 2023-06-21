Newcastle United 'close' to record-equalling transfer deal

Newcastle United are finalising a £60million deal for AC Milan's Sandro Tonali, according to a report.

The club is understood to be in talks over a move for the defensive midfielder, who is with Italy's Under-21 squad ahead of the European Championship.

And The Athletic claim that a deal for Tonali – who started his career at Brescia before joining Milan, initially on loan, in 2020 – is "close".

Tonali – who has also won 14 senior international caps – made 48 appearances in all competitions for the Champions League semi-finalists last season. The 23-year-old won Serie A the season before last with his club.

The reported fee would equal the club-record £60million sum paid Real Sociedad for striker Alexander Isak last year.

'Depth' needed

Midfield is a priority area for the club, which finished fourth in the Premier League last season, in this summer's transfer market.

Eddie Howe – who reluctantly let Jonjo Shelvey leave for Nottingham Forest in January's transfer window – wants to add "depth" to his squad ahead of next season, when the club will be playing in the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe. (Pic: Getty Images)

"It's a difficult one, because we go into a lot of competitions next year, so we need the depth," said United's head coach.

"This year, we've been light in certain areas of the pitch.

"We've carried on in the second half of the season with four midfielders. so you're one injury away from a very difficult situation, so we need a little bit more depth, certainly with three games in a week next year."