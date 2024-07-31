Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Newcastle United are reportedly ‘close’ to a transfer breakthrough after a lack of activity in July.

The Magpies have not made a signing since confirming the deals for Lloyd Kelly, Odysseas Vlachodimos, John Ruddy and Lewis Hall on July 1. Paul Mitchell has since been appointed in a sporting director role and held regular transfer meetings with head coach Eddie Howe and the Newcastle recruitment team.

But so far, transfer progress has been limited with two-and-a-half weeks until the new Premier League season.

When asked if he’d like to see new faces in at Newcastle before the opening day against Southampton on August 17, Howe said: “It’d be nice, we’re all hoping for that but let’s see what happens. I do sound like I’m repeating myself but it is difficult and we have to be very careful with what we do.”

According to The Telegraph’s Luke Edwards, Newcastle are close to a transfer breakthrough. It comes after Howe addressed speculation linking the club with a move for AC Milan defender Malick Thiaw.

Although Thiaw’s agent Gordon Stipic played down a move to St James’ Park earlier this week, Newcastle are understood to have held talks about the possibility of signing the 22-year-old this summer.

But when asked about Newcastle’s interest, Howe said in Tokyo on Tuesday: “No, there’s no update on that.”

Malick Thiaw in action against Newcastle United last season. | Getty Images

When asked he likes the player, Howe added: “I’m always reluctant to comment but he is a player that I know about of course from our games in the Champions League against Milan and yeah, he is a very good player.”

Newcastle are understood to be the market for another central defender this summer having already brought in Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer from AFC Bournemouth. Both Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman are sidelined until later this year due to ACL injuries.

Thiaw has made 54 appearances for Milan since joining from Schalke 04 two years ago. He appeared in last season’s goalless Champions League draw against Newcastle at the San Siro but missed the reverse fixture with a hamstring injury.