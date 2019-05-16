Newcastle United closing in on £17million double transfer deal - reports

Newcastle United are reportedly closing in on a £17million double swoop - as Rafa Benitez looks for extra depth in the wide areas.

While the Magpies' manager's own future remains uncertain, reports are already linking the club with a number of summer swoops.

And the latest claims suggest that a double deal worth around £17million could be in the offing - with Benitez seeking reinforcements in the wide areas.

The Sun claim that Newcastle are one of the sides interested in a move for Everton winger Yannick Bolasie.

Bolasie, who was linked with a move to St James's Park during the January transfer window, is believed to be available for £7million this summer.

Southampton and Crystal Palace are also thought to be keen on the wideman - but Palace are only keen on a loan switch while Everton would prefer Bolasie to depart permanently.

That could put Newcastle at something of an advantage should they pursue an interest.

Meanwhile, the Magpies are believed to be set to reignite their interest in left-back Stanley N'Soki.

French outlet Paris Untied claim that the 20-year-old - who currently plies his trade for PSG - is again of interest to Newcastle this summer.

Benitez attempted to sign the £10million-rated full-back last summer but failed in a swoop.

And while Borussia Dortmund, Lille and Marseille are also thought to be keen on a swoop, the reports suggest that there is a confidence that Newcastle can finally seal the deal.