Newcastle United 'closing in' on £40m transfer target
Newcastle United are reportedly "close" to another transfer breakthrough just days after confirming the £55million signing of Sandro Tonali.
Newcastle United are "closing in" on a deal for Leicester City's Harvey Barnes.
Barnes, valued at £40million by the relegated club, is a longstanding target for Eddie Howe.
And the Daily Telegraph claim that United are hopeful of agreeing a deal for the 25-year-old over the coming days.
The club has reportedly made "significant progress" in talks over the past week.
Barnes – who scored 13 Premier League goals last season – is also a target for West Ham United and Aston Villa, but Newcastle can offer Champions League football.
United confirmed the signing of midfielder Sandro Tonali from AC Milan earlier this week.