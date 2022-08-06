Newcastle United co-owner issues ‘amazing’ message to fans alongside special guests

Second half goals from Fabian Schar and Callum Wilson saw United claim a comfortable win against their newly promoted opponents.
It was also the first time The Magpies has claimed an opening day win on home turf since beating Tottenham Hotspur 2-1 in August 2012.
Reuben was in attendance at St James’s Park with his dad David and brother David Jr. as Newcastle claimed a well deserved win.
Following the match, the United co-owner tweeted: “TOON ARMY - Great performance and result. Atmosphere amazing. Thank you to all the @NUFC supporters. HWTL.”
Reuben is part of the RB Sports & Media Group who own a 10% stake in Newcastle following the £300m takeover last October.