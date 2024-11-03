Newcastle United co-owner Jamie Reuben was busy on social media after Saturday’s 1-0 win over Arsenal at St James’ Park.

Newcastle made it back-to-back wins following the 2-0 victory over Chelsea in midweek with Alexander Isak’s header from Anthony Gordon’s cross the difference between them and Arsenal.

After the match, Reuben took to X to react to the result.

“That’s more like it,” Reuben tweeted. “So proud of that performance, thank you for the amazing support today #WEAREUNITED.”

But the Newcastle minority owner also replied to well-known Arsenal fan Piers Morgan complaining about the result.

Morgan wrote during stoppage time: “Arsenal’s League title hopes are minutes from ending. At the start of November. Disaster.”

And Reuben responded: “Sorry @piersmorgan - up the mags.”

But Morgan showed some grace in defeat, telling Reuben: “Your boys played well, congrats mate.”

Rebuen’s RB Sports & Media hold a 15% ownership stake in Newcastle which increased following the departure of Amanda Staveley and Mehrdad Ghodoussi back in July. The Saudi Arabian Public Investment Fund owns the remaining 85% stake in the club.

Newcastle moved back into the top half of the Premier League on Saturday and just three points behind Arsenal in the table after 10 matches. Next up for Eddie Howe’s side is a trip to high-flying Nottingham Forest, who are four points clear of The Magpies.