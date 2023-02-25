Mehrdad Ghodoussi makes Newcastle United demand ahead of Carabao Cup final v Manchester United
Newcastle United co-owner Mehrdad Ghodoussi has issued a message to fans ahead of Sunday’s Carabao Cup final against Manchester United at Wembley Stadium.
It will be Newcastle’s first major final in 24 years and first at the ‘new’ Wembley Stadium. Over 30,000 Magpies fans will be at Wembley Stadium on Sunday (4:30pm kick-off) as the club looks to end its 54 year trophy drought.
And Ghodoussi, who will be in attendance on Sunday, posted a message to those at the match this Sunday.
“To all our away fans who have traveled to London,” Ghodoussi said via his Twitter account. “Let’s turn Wembley into St James’ tomorrow. Sing your hearts out and wave those scarfs.
“We are the 12th man on that pitch.”
The Newcastle end at Wembley Stadium will feature a Wor Flags display, something that has become a constant matchday feature at St James’s Park since the club was taken over in October 2021. Eddie Howe’s side boast an impressive home record with Liverpool the only side to have beaten them at St James’s Park in the past 12 months.
They will be hoping to translate their impressive home form to Wembley Stadium, a ground they haven’t won at since the 1955 FA Cup final.