Newcastle United co-owner’s ‘tremendous’ verdict following Brentford win

Newcastle United’s Premier League season concluded with a 4-2 win over Brentford on Sunday afternoon.

Newcastle United co-owners Jamie Reuben and Mehrdad Ghodoussi have reacted to Newcastle United’s Premier League campaign coming to a close. The Magpies defeated Brentford 4-2 in the capital to secure a 7th place finish and potential qualification for next season’s Conference League - dependent on next weekend’s FA Cup final.

Reuben, Ghodoussi and Amanda Staveley were all in attendance at the Gtech Community Stadium as the Magpies wrapped up their season in style with goals from Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak and Bruno Guimaraes. Taking to X after the game, Ghodoussi praised the side for finishing in 7th amid all injury issues they have had to deal with this campaign.

Ghodoussi wrote: ‘Thank you to each and every one of you for your unwavering support throughout this challenging season. Despite the numerous hurdles we faced, including significant injuries, our collective spirit and determination has shone through.

‘Finishing 7th this season is a remarkable achievement, and it would not have been possible without the resilience of our players, the dedication of our staff, and the relentless backing from our amazing supporters. Together, we have proven what we can accomplish, and I am excited for what next season holds for us. Thank you for being a part of this journey.’

Reuben, meanwhile, praised the fans who have travelled up and down the country - and to Italy, Germany and France - this season. The Magpies were cheered on by over 1700 fans in the capital - some of whom enjoyed a trip down the River Thames on boats ahead of the game.

Reuben wrote: ‘A heartfelt thank you to all our @NUFC family for their unbelievable support once again in what was an exciting but challenging season, I am excited for what the future holds. To our supporters I know the time, expense and dedication it takes to support our team, it is greatly appreciated by all of us- Thank you’.

