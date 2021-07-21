Newcastle United coach delivers development message as ex-Liverpool, Everton and Chelsea starlets join youth ranks

The young trio made their debuts during the narrow 2-1 defeat at League Two side Harrogate Town on Sunday – and showed plenty of positive signs.

Wiggett, a summer signing from Chelsea, played the opening 45 minutes while Savage, who turned down a new contract at Liverpool, featured in the second-half alongside Ferguson, son of former Magpies striker Duncan.

All three arrive having played their football outside the North East, and Hogg has set out to ensure they and their teammates become “passionate about the football club and passionate about the badge”.

Newcastle United under-23s manager Chris Hogg.

That, however, is just one of the things Hogg hopes to instill into United’s rising stars ahead of the latest season in their development.

He said: “That goes into the positivity around the day in that we got them out on the pitch in a Newcastle United shirt for the first time.

"Obviously, I'm from the North East and we've got to build a group now that's passionate about the football club and passionate about the badge, and drive that into them a little bit.

"Part of the reason they're here is because they're good characters as well as good footballers so it's great for them.

"They've been a big addition to us and hopefully that first little building block of a pre-season game is a big tick for them and we can get them to a point where we start the season fit, raring and developing in terms of the football club.”

