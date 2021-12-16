Progress for academy coaches is often measured in the number of players that move into the first-team setup and a number of Dickman’s players have trained alongside Eddie Howe’s senior stars over the last six weeks.

The former Bournemouth manager has visited the academy since his appointment last month and spent time chatting with Dickman, his coaching staff and players in United’ youth setup.

The FA Cup third round home draw against Cambridge United has raised hopes that some Magpies youngsters may been handed an opportunity to test themselves at senior level with the likes of Joe White and Dylan Stephenson impressing in the Under-23s this season.

Dickman described Howe’s interest in the academy setup as “a big plus for us all” and revealed he will keep working hard to provide the United boss with a number of options for the first-team.

He told The Gazette: “He (Howe) came down to training to introduce himself to everyone.

“That was a big plus for us all and it was nice for us all.

“He is a very busy man, he has a lot on.

“His priority is the first-team, but obviously he is fully aware of things going on.

“That’s not my call (on the Cambridge game), it’s not my decision.

“Rightly so, the manager will pick whatever team he sees fit.

“If there are one or two younger lads around it, that’s brilliant.

“If not, we will keep working and plugging away with what we are trying to do.”

Dickman officially crossed the Tyne-Wear divide at the end of October after accepting an offer to become United’s’ ‘Lead Player Development Coach’ for the club’s Under-23s side in what was the first appointment under the club’s new ownership.

Results have been mixed for United’s second string since Dickman’s move with defeats inflicted by their Southampton counterparts and League Two side Mansfield Town preceding a draw with Huddersfield Town and wins against Nottingham Forest, Watford and Sunderland.

That upturn in form was extended on Tuesday night as the young Magpies came through a penalty shoot-out to see off Northern League club Ashington to reach the semi-final of the Northumberland Senior Cup.

All focus is now on Monday’s Premier League 2 visit to Wolves as Dickman’s side round off their fixtures for 2021 before taking a break from competitive action over the Christmas and New Year before returning to host West Bromwich Albion on the second Monday of January.

The 43-year-old revealed he has enjoyed the opening month in his new role and praised the club’s academy staff for helping his transition to working on Tyneside.

“I have loved it,” he said.

“I have said a number of times, the staff have been fantastic.

“I am really enjoyed it, it’s a new challenge for me, but one that I am enjoying and I think the players have responded to some of the things we have done.

“They were in good hands anyway with the staff in there.

“Steve Harper, Mark Atkinson, Neil Winskill, they have been brilliant and the staff that were with the 23s have been a massive help for me as well."

Dickman was speaking after watching his side come through a severe test of their credentials against Ebac Northern League Division One side Ashington.

The Magpies youngsters looked to be well on their way to securing a place in the Northumberland Senior Cup semi-final thanks to a first-half strike from Jay Turner-Cooke and Cameron Ferguson’s first Under-23s goal.

But the Colliers roared back into the game during the final 20 minutes and forced the tie to a penalty shoot-out thanks to two goals in five minutes from Karl Ross and former United academy midfielder Craig Spooner.

After seven perfect penalties, Magpies keeper Will Brown kept out a spot-kick from Danny Anderson and that allowed Nathan Carlyon to send Dickman’s side into the last four of a competition they last won in 2018.

Dickman praised his young side for coming through “a test of character” against an Ashington side that have impressed in the Northern League this season.

“(We had) a couple of mad moments, we let Ashington back into the game - but credit to them, they didn’t lie down, they kept going.

“Once they got the first, it gave them a glimmer of hope, then they got the second and put us under a little bit of pressure.

“The lads have shown a side that is important.

“Ideally, I’d rather we didn’t concede two, we have, we have to learn from that and the big thing is we have gone through to the next round winning on penalties.

“It’s always going to be a test of character with the pitch and men, men that are experienced and their knowhow and little aspects are more advanced than some of our players.

“I think one or two of our players handed that well - Jack Young did and young Lucas de Bolle in the middle of the park, the two of them did smashing.

“As a collective, we are pleased.

“It’s a test of character, don’t get me wrong, if we had lost on penalties, we might be saying something different - but the fact we have managed to get through to the next round is pleasing.”

