Newcastle United 'confident' of sealing exciting midfielder deal as Steve Bruce 'asks' about ex-Norwich City star

Steve Bruce’s side are the only team in the English top-flight not to sign a first-team player this summer.

That said, the Magpies have been linked with plenty – and here’s the latest transfer gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘agree’ Joe Willock transfer

Arsenal midfielder Joe Willock is wanted by Newcastle United on a permanent basis. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle have reportedly agreed a deal to re-sign Joe Willock on a permanent basis – but it’s the player himself who is holding up the move.

90min claims a fee that could rise to £25million in adds-on has been put in place, though Willock is still unsure whether or not to return to St James’s Park.

The 21-year-old has been told he can leave by Arsenal and finalise a switch back to the North East, either on an initial loan-to-buy deal or a permanent now.

United are growing impatient at the hold up but remain confident Willock will come back after his remarkable loan spell last season.

Willock ‘offered’ to Leicester City

Meanwhile, Football.London says Willock is among four players offered as a possible makeweight to bring Leicester City’s James Maddison to Arsenal.

The Gunners are exploring ways to reduce Maddison’s £60m price tag, with one of Reiss Nelson, Ainsley Maitland-Niles, Eddie Nketiah and Willock offered in a player-plus-cash deal.

However, The Foxes are not interested in taking any of those players and would prefer a cash-only agreement.

Maddison, 24, is supposedly open to moving to the Emirates this summer.

Magpies ‘express’ interest in Oliver Skipp

Newcastle have enquired about taking Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Oliver Skipp on loan for the 2021/22 season, the Daily Mail reports.

Skipp, 20, played a key role in Norwich City’s promotion immediate promotion back to the Premier League last term. Bruce is apparently a big admirer of the player.

Spurs boss Nuno Espirito Santo will make a late call on whether to sanction another temporary exit for Skipp as the Magpies search for their first transfer breakthrough of the summer.

The report adds that a bid for Marseille’s Boubacar Kamara has been tabled, while interest is maintained in Hamza Choudhury of Leicester City.

