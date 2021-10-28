Dickman joins Newcastle from Sunderland, having been their Under-23 Lead Coach for the past four seasons, concluding a 26-year career at the Black Cats.

Speaking about his appointment, Newcastle United Academy Manager Steve Harper said: "We're delighted to bring Elliott to the club after a thorough recruitment process.

"Elliott is a meticulous coach with a real passion for the game, and he's been an integral part of the success in developing players at Sunderland's Academy over several years.

Newcastle United Under-23's have appointed former Sunderland coach Elliott Dickman

"In recent years he's helped several players make that all-important jump from Academy football to the first team, and with the structures in place at our Academy and the ethos we're looking to build here, we're confident that he can help our young players follow in the footsteps of players like Sean and Matty Longstaff, Elliot Anderson and Kell Watts in making that big step for Newcastle United."

There has been a period of upheaval at the Under-23’s this season. First, Chris Hogg, who had led the team since February 2020, departed the club to join up at MK Dons with new manager Russell Martin in August.

The, his replacement, Gary Caldwell, left his role as Interim Manager just three weeks later as he joined up with Manchester City.

Kevin Richardson has since been in charge of the Under-23 side whose most recent game ended in a narrow 3-2 defeat to Wolves.

Dickman joins with great pedigree, having helped to develop players like Jordan Henderson and Jordan Pickford whilst at Sunderland, and he has revealed his excitement at joining the set-up at Newcastle:

"I am very excited to join Steve Harper, Mark Atkinson, Neil Winskill and the rest of the Academy staff.

"This is a fantastic opportunity to help develop and support Newcastle's young players in their ambitions to reach first team football.

"The work that Steve and his team have implemented so far is very impressive and I can't wait to get started."

The new man will take charge of Newcastle Under-23’s when they face Norwich City Under-23’s tomorrow evening.

