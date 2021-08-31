Newcastle United confirm double loan exit to the same club

Young Newcastle United defender Oisin McEntee has joined Morton on loan. (Photo by Jordan Mansfield/Getty Images)

The Republic of Ireland under-21s international has captained Newcastle United under-23s this term and trained with Steve Bruce's first team on a few occasions.

McEntee signed a new contract with the Magpies this summer and now heads to Cappielow for his first senior loan.

The 20-year-old has impressed during his youth days so far having helped the Magpies to reach the semi-finals of the SuperCupNI in 2017 and the quarter-finals of the FA Youth Cup in the same season.

Allan, meanwhile, also moves to Morton on a temporary basis.

The winger, who grabbed an assist on his only first-team appearance for the club during an FA Cup tie against Rochdale – played 80 minutes against Sheffield Wednesday in the Papa John’s Trophy before finalising a move.

It is a second loan spell for the 21-year-old after he spent the first part of last season at Accrington Stanley.

