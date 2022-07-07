Newcastle United confirm latest 2022-23 season shirt

Newcastle United have confirmed their training kit for the upcoming 2022-23 season.

By Dominic Scurr
Thursday, 7th July 2022, 11:03 am

Newcastle’s players were seen sporting the new Castore training gear when they returned for pre-season training.

Chelsea midfielder's three-word response to Newcastle United's sixth summer sign...

The player’s training shirt is ‘ink blue’ with tonal black stripes and light blue logos and badge. The alternative training kit, worn by Eddie Howe and his coaching staff, is black with an ‘ink blue’ trim with tonal white stripes and white logos and badge.

The training gear is now available to pre-order from the club shop.

NUFC Noon sleeve sponsor (photo: NUFC).
Eddie Howe