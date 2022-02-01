Newcastle United confirm midfielder has joined Sunderland's League One rivals Wycombe Wanderers
Deadline day may have passed, but Newcastle United have confirmed that another one of their youngsters have left the club on loan.
Newcastle United Under-23’s midfielder Jack Young has joined Wycombe Wanderers on loan until the end of the season.
Young has been a regular member of the Under-23’s squad this season and impressed former boss Steve Bruce when he featured against Doncaster Rovers during pre-season.
The 21-year-old has made appearances on the bench for the first-team but is yet to taste action in the senior side and spent three months on loan at Tranmere Rovers last term, featuring five times.
Young has become the seventh player to leave St James’s Park on loan during the January transfer window and has joined fellow Magpies Matthew Bondswell (Shrewsbury Town) and Kelland Watts (Wigan Athletic) in League One.
Wycombe currently sit in fifth place in League One and are just two points behind third-placed Sunderland and three points behind Wigan Athletic in second place.