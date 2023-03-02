Newcastle United confirm new board appointment after surprise Majed Al Sorour update
Majed Al Sorour has stepped down as a director at Newcastle United, according to a new Companies House filing.
The filing states that Sorour, appointed as a director last May, left the board on December 14. Al Sorour was until recently the head of the Saudi Golf Federation.
A second Companies House update reveals the appointment of Abdulmajid Ahmed Alhagbani as a director on February 23.
Al Sorour had issued a message to fans on LinkedIn after his appointment: He said: “Many thanks to you all for the wishes. The work has just started and I and all of us look forward to the next season with god’s bless and hard work we will do lots more not only for the NUFC but for the whole city of Newcastle and it’s amazing people.”
Co-owners Amanda Staveley and Jamie Reuben are also on the board along with chairman and Public Investment Fund governor Yasir Al Rumayyan.