Newcastle United confirm pre-season plans - including trip to Champions League side

Rafa Benitez has confirmed his plans for pre-season with Newcastle set to take in five friendlies.

The Magpies have confirmed four pre-season fixtures, with one still to be announced.

Players will return to training in early July before jetting off to County Kildare in Ireland for a training camp from July 11.

Benitez's side will be based at Carton House, the same training facility they have used for the last three years and one which has welcomed Real Madrid and AC Milan in recent years.

While in Ireland, Newcastle will take part in their first friendly as they face St Patrick's Athletic at Richmond Park on July 17.

On their return to England, United will travel to the KCOM Stadium to take on Hull City on July 24.

That is followed by a trip to Portugal to take on European giants Porto, who lost out to Liverpool in this season's Champions League.

The fixture at Estadio de Dragao will form part of the Portuguese side's 125th anniversary celebrations and will take place on July 28.

Newcastle's sole home pre-season friendly is on August 4 as German side FC Augsburg make the trip to St James's Park.

Benitez is also hoping to have another pre-season friendly on Wednesday, August 1.