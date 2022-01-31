Newcastle United confirm second deadline day departure with more to follow

The 19-year-old attacking left-back has joined Shrewsbury until the end of the season.

Bondswell has been a regular for Newcastle’s Under-23s side since arriving from RB Leipzig in March 2021. He also played for the first team in a pre-season friendly at Doncaster Rovers in the summer.

St James's Park, Newcastle. (Photo by Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

The teenager could make his EFL debut next Saturday at Montgomery Waters Meadow against Fleetwood Town.

Bondswell is the second loan departure for Newcastle on deadline day, following on from Freddie Woodman who sealed a temporary switch to Championship side AFC Bournemouth on Monday afternoon.

Further loan departures are still expected at Newcastle before the 11pm deadline. Left-back Jamal Lewis is reportedly attracting interest from Championship outfit Birmingham City while Jeff Hendrick and Ciaran Clark have been linked with moves to Middlesbrough.

But the clock is ticking for those deals to come to fruition.

