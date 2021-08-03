Newcastle United confirm second summer departure by mutual consent
Newcastle United have confirmed Yoshinori Muto has departed by mutual consent ahead of an expected return to Japan.
Muto, 29 was signed by Rafa Benitez for a reported £9.5million in 2018 but struggled immensely on Tyneside.
He made just 28 appearances during his opening two seasons, scoring two goals before being loaned to La Liga side Eibar last year.
Upon his return to Newcastle, head coach Steve Bruce revealed the club were trying to "find a solution” after the striker was informed he did not feature in any first-team plans.
Muto played in the opening pre-season defeat at National League North side York City but had not been in the squad since.
The final year of his contract has now been cancelled, with strong speculation suggesting he’s set to join Japan outfit Vissel Kobe.
The player had initially been linked with a move to Greek club Aris Thessaloniki but is instead closing in a return back to his homeland.