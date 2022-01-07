Newcastle United have completed their first signing of the January transfer with the confirmation that Kieran Trippier has joined the club from Atletico Madrid.

Trippier, who won La Liga under Diego Simeone at Atletico, joins Newcastle for an undisclosed fee and has become the first signing for Newcastle United’s new owners since the takeover of the club was completed in early-October.

Speaking to the club following the announcement, Trippier admitted he was ‘delighted’ to be joining Newcastle United and that his previous ties with Eddie Howe was a factor in his decision to move to St James’s Park:

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.

"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player."

Howe also revealed his delight in securing the full-back’s signing, revealing his admiration for the 31-year-old:

"I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.” Howe said.

Newcastle United's newest signing Kieran Trippier (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move. I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."

Trippier’s first appearance in the black-and-white could come in the FA Cup against Cambridge United on Saturday at St James’s Park.

This move also signals the first foray into what is expected to be a busy transfer window on Tyneside.

A message from the Football Clubs Editor

Our aim is to provide you with the best, most up-to-date and most informative Newcastle United coverage 365 days a year.

This depth of coverage costs, so to help us maintain the high-quality reporting that you are used to, please consider taking out a subscription; sign up here.