Newcastle United confirm signing of Kieran Trippier from Atletico Madrid
Newcastle United have confirmed their first signing of the January window.
Newcastle United have completed their first signing of the January transfer with the confirmation that Kieran Trippier has joined the club from Atletico Madrid.
Trippier, who won La Liga under Diego Simeone at Atletico, joins Newcastle for an undisclosed fee and has become the first signing for Newcastle United’s new owners since the takeover of the club was completed in early-October.
Speaking to the club following the announcement, Trippier admitted he was ‘delighted’ to be joining Newcastle United and that his previous ties with Eddie Howe was a factor in his decision to move to St James’s Park:
"I'm delighted to be joining this fantastic club. I really enjoyed my time in Madrid, but when I became aware of interest from Newcastle United, and having worked with Eddie Howe before, I knew this was where I wanted to be.
"I'm aware there is a lot of work ahead of us but I know the demands of Premier League well and I know what an amazing club this is with very talented players. I can't wait to get started and I'm excited to step out at St. James' Park as a Newcastle player."
Howe also revealed his delight in securing the full-back’s signing, revealing his admiration for the 31-year-old:
"I am really pleased to welcome Kieran to Newcastle United. I have long admired his abilities and have followed his career, so when the opportunity arose to secure him, we didn't hesitate.” Howe said.
"A lot of hard work has gone into planning for the January transfer window long before the month began, which is clear in how quickly we have been able to complete this move. I would like to thank everyone involved, particularly our owners, and I'm very much looking forward to working with Kieran again on the training pitch."
Trippier’s first appearance in the black-and-white could come in the FA Cup against Cambridge United on Saturday at St James’s Park.
This move also signals the first foray into what is expected to be a busy transfer window on Tyneside.