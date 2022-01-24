The young striker impressed on trial for Newcastle’s under-23s side earlier in the season and was named on the bench for the Premier League 2 match against Nottingham Forest at Whitley Park on Monday night.

Westendorf played for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC last season and made two appearances for the Young Magpies earlier this season, scoring once.

Newcastle confirmed the signing via Twitter ahead of the Forest match.

St James's Park, Newcastle (Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)