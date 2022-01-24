Newcastle United confirm striker signing on 18 month deal
Newcastle United have confirmed that Isaac Westendorf has signed an 18 month deal at the club.
Monday, 24th January 2022, 6:20 pm
The young striker impressed on trial for Newcastle’s under-23s side earlier in the season and was named on the bench for the Premier League 2 match against Nottingham Forest at Whitley Park on Monday night.
Westendorf played for Isthmian League North Division side Barking FC last season and made two appearances for the Young Magpies earlier this season, scoring once.
Newcastle confirmed the signing via Twitter ahead of the Forest match.