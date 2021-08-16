Newcastle United confirm the arrival of former Celtic star
Former Wigan Athletic manager Gary Caldwell has been appointed under-23s lead development coach at Newcastle United.
Caldwell came through the academy ranks on Tyneside between 1997 and 2001 before going on to enjoy spells at Hibernian, Celtic and Wigan.
The retired central defender then stepped into full-time management with the Latics in 2015, where he added a League One promotion and an LMA Manager of the Year award to his CV.
He’s also managed Chesterfield and Patrick Thistle but now takes charge of Newcastle’s young guns while an external recruitment process is carried out.
Caldwell, an ex-Scotland international, replaces Chris Hogg, who left to take up the assistant manager role to Liam Manning at third-tier outfit MK Dons.
The 39-year-old will be in attendance when the second string host Reading in Premier League 2 at Whitley Park tonight (7pm) before taking charge of the trip to Birmingham City next week.