Newcastle United ‘consider move’ for Real Madrid ace as Magpies ‘show interest’ in £35million Chelsea ‘target’

Here is all the latest transfer gossip from St James’s Park and beyond:

Newcastle ‘consider’ Real Madrid man

Marco Asensio of Real Madrid is reportedly a transfer target for Newcastle United (Photo by Gonzalo Arroyo Moreno/Getty Images)

Real Madrid winger Marco Asensio is ‘under consideration’ for a move to Newcastle United. Reports in Italy suggest the Magpies may look to move for the 26-year-old whose contract at the Santiago Bernabeu expires at the end of the season.

Asensio is a three-time Champions League winner in the Spanish capital and Calciomercato report that he could be set to leave the reigning-European champions this summer. Asensio has featured just ten times in total for Carlo Ancelotti’s side this season, totalling just over 100 minutes on the field in those games.

Speculation over Asensio’s future arose this summer with Inter Milan, Manchester United and Newcastle all linked with a move for the winger. Speaking to AS at the time, Asensio distanced himself from talks over a move away from Madrid:

Asensio said: “I have one more year in my contract yet here we are talking about me leaving Real Madrid. This is an important moment for me, I will not deny it.

“I am more mature and not only on the field, this is an important moment and I will have to make important decisions. Me and my family know that I have to keep growing and moving forward. I want to achieve important things in football and they help me do that.”

Danjuma reports

Elsewhere in La Liga, Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in signing former Bournemouth winger Arnaut Danjuma. Danjuma currently plays for Villareal and has impressed in a central role this season under Unai Emery.

The 25-year-old has two goals in an injury hit season but has been reportedly grabbing the attention of the Magpies - according to Calciomercato. The report also suggests that Chelsea and AC Milan have also shown interest in Danjuma who has a £35million price tag.

