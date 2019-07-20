Newcastle United consider shock move for Andy Carroll
Newcastle United will consider a move for Andy Carroll – if he can prove his fitness.
Carroll – whose career has been blighted by injuries since he left St James’s Park – had a season-ending ankle operation at West Ham United in April.
The Gateshead-born striker, sold to Liverpool eight and a half years ago by Newcastle for £35million, is now a free agent following the expiry of his contract at the London Stadium.
And the Gazette understands that United are monitoring the 30-year-old as he works his way back to fitness. The club would be able to sign Carroll outside the transfer window, which closes on August 8.
Steve Bruce, Newcastle’s new head coach, wants to strengthen his striking options for the new season. Speaking from Shanghai, China, Bruce said: “You don’t have to be a rocket scientist to understand where we’re light.”