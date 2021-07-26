Newcastle United 'consider' swoop for English duo as midfielder prepares to 'push' for Magpies move

Here’s the latest gossip surrounding St James’s Park:

Newcastle ‘interested’ in Chelsea duo

Newcastle are reportedly interested in Chelsea pair Ross Barkley and Conor Gallagher – even if they do re-sign Joe Willock.

Newcastle United are reportedly interested in Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley. (Photo by RUI VIEIRA/POOL/AFP via Getty Images)

The Athletic reports that the Magpies are keen on the midfield duo and not solely as a back-up in case Willock’s return fails to materialise.

Barkley and Gallagher spent time on loan at Aston Villa and West Brom respectively last season with their futures at Stamford Bridge still uncertain.

Meanwhile, FC Midtjylland midfielder Jens Cajuste is said to be highly rated by United’s recruitment team but his £12.8million asking price could prevent them from making a move.

The 21-year-old five-time Sweden international is wanted by a host of clubs including Wolves and Crystal Palace.

Hamza Choudhury ‘ready’ to push for Newcastle move

Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury is ready to push for a loan move to Newcastle, according to the Northern Echo.

Choudhury almost moved to Tyneside in the summer but his temporary exit was blocked when the Foxes failed to sign a suitable replacement.

But with the 23-year-old’s gametime set to be limited this season due to the arrival of former Toon target Boubakary Soumare, he’s ready to pursue first-time football elsewhere.

The Echo says United are aware of Choudhury’s desire to seek regular minutes and are ready to open discussions once they receive a definitive answer on number one target Willock.

Even if Willock returns, there is a chance Bruce could pursue another loan midfielder with Choudhury a viable option.

