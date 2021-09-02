Newcastle United 'considered' move for ex-Celtic star before he sealed Championship move
Newcastle United reportedly considered a move for Olivier Ntcham before his move to Swansea City on Wednesday.
Steve Bruce’s side were linked with the then Celtic midfielder in January but was instead loaned to Marseille.
His temporary switch to France led to Andre Villas-Boas' resignation as manager after being left furious with the recruitment policy.
He made just six appearances for OM before returning to Celtic Park, where he was told he had no future and was subsequently released at the beginning of August.
The Athletic reports that Bruce weighed up making a move for the 25-year-old but in the end decided against it.
Ntcham was snapped up by Championship outfit Swansea and put pen to paper on a three-year deal.
Bruce re-attempted to sign Leicester City midfielder Hamza Choudhury on deadline day but a move fell through after the two clubs were unable to reach an agreement over finances.
Joe Willock, signed from Arsenal for £25milliom, was United’s only summer signing.