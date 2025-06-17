Newcastle United agree triple contract deal as four players set to leave

Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe discusses Leo Shahar and Sean Neave's call-ups to the first-team squad. | Getty images

Newcastle United have confirmed a triple contract deal for three of the club’s most exciting academy prospects.

Sean Neave, Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi have all signed new professional contracts for Newcastle after impressing head coach Eddie Howe in and around the first-team this past season.

The 18-year-old trio all trained with Newcastle’s first-team during the 2024/25 season with Sanusi making his competitive debut in a 3-1 FA Cup win over Bromley at St James’ Park back in January. While injuries limited the winger’s impact for the second half of the campaign, Neave and Shahar were called up to the first-team squad to train and be named on the bench.

Neave in particular, was a regular feature in Newcastle’s matchday squad and even picked up a Carabao Cup winners’ medal despite being yet to play a competitive match for the club.

Newcastle United confirm triple deal

A statement released by the club read: “Newcastle United is pleased to confirm that Academy trio Sean Neave, Leo Shahar and Trevan Sanusi have signed new deals with the club.

“Neave, who was named on the bench for United's Carabao Cup final victory against Liverpool, joined the club's Academy as a 13-year-old and signed his first professional deal with the club last summer. He was named in a first-team matchday squad for the first time during Newcastle's Emirates FA Cup fourth round victory against Birmingham City after impressing at youth level, where he scored two minutes into his full Premier League 2 debut for United's under-21 side during a 3-1 away win against Leeds United in November 2024.

“Shahar and Sanusi, who are both capped by England at under-18 level, signed their first professional contracts with the club in May 2024 following moves from Wolves and Birmingham respectively.”

Academy Director Steve Harper said: "Sean, Leo and Trevan have shown great promise and we're delighted to see them continue their journey with us."Each of them has shown great commitment and potential, and we look forward to supporting their development as they take the next steps in their careers."

In addition, Joe Brayson, Logan Watts, and Luke Craggs have signed their first professional contracts with the club. Sam Alabi, Michael Mills, and Sammy Pinnington have agreed first-year scholarships, while Thomas Bryant's scholarship has been extended into a third year.

Four Newcastle United players set to leave

The talk of new contracts sparks a reminder for those whose deals are set to expire at Newcastle. Jamal Lewis is set to leave the club when is current deal expires on June 30.

Callum Wilson and John Ruddy also have deals that expire at the end of the month. Although the club have announced that talks are ongoing with Wilson and Ruddy, new deals have not been forthcoming.

The Magpies also confirmed that Lloyd Kelly will officially leave the club at the end of the month to become a permanent Juventus player. The 26-year-old is currently away at the FIFA Club World Cup with Juventus.

Eddie Howe leaves NUFC first-team door open for young trio

Given the success of Lewis Miley being fast-tracked into the Newcastle first-team squad from the academy, Howe believes there is a pathway for the likes of Neave, Sanusi and Shahar to feature for the club next season.

“Absolutely, the pathway is there for all the players in the various age groups beneath the first team,” Howe explained.

"At the moment, we have Sean Neave and Leo Shahar training regularly with the first team and doing really well. I am really happy with them. So the window is open and we encourage that."