Newcastle United contracts: 12 players in danger of leaving next summer

Newcastle United have a number of key players whose contracts are starting to run low.

Newcastle United’s growth in recent years has been a joy to behold, but if it’s to continue, they must keep their key players tied down.

The likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali, and Dan Burn have become firm fan favourites at St. James’ Park, while players such as Sven Botman and Lewis Hall grow in stature with every game that goes by.

However, each of those players has varying lengths remaining on their contracts, while overall, Newcastle have no fewer than eight active players in the final year of their current deals.

Couple that with another four key players whose deals expire in 2027, and it’s clear the powers that be on Tyneside are going to have plenty of work to do at the negotiating table in the near future.

When do the contracts of current Newcastle United players come to an end?

We’ve listed below the expiry year of every single senior Newcastle United player, including those currently out on loan, with a number of players requiring attention in the very near future.

Summer 2026: Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Mark Gillespie, Jamaal Lascelles, Emil Krafth, Nick Pope, Aaron Ramsdale (loan), Max Thompson, John Ruddy, Harrison Ashby, Matt Targett*, Joe White*

Summer 2027: Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Joe Willock, Sven Botman

Summer 2028: Joelinton, Sandro Tonali, Harvey Barnes, Tino Livramento, Bruno Guimaraes, Alex Murphy

Summer 2029: William Osula, Lewis Miley, Yoane Wissa, Malick Thiaw

Summer 2030: Anthony Gordon, Jacob Ramsey, Anthony Elanga, Lewis Hall

Summer 2031: Nick Woltemade

*Player out on loan

When does Eddie Howe’s contract expire?

Of course, Eddie Howe deserves monumental credit for Newcastle’s progress in recent years, guiding the club to an EFL Cup title and two Champions League qualifications. The boss is, naturally, incredibly popular at St. James’ Park, but also often gets linked with big vacant managerial posts thanks to his exploits in the North East.

Newcastle will have to address Howe’s contract soon, with his current extension - signed as a reward for avoiding relegation during the 2021/22 season - expiring in the summer of 2027.

If not addressed, Howe will have just one more year left on his deal at the end of this season, leaving Newcastle incredibly vulnerable given how many clubs could look to poach him into their dugout.

In the immediate term, the Magpies climbed to 11th in the Premier League with a 2-1 win over Fulham on Saturday. Up next for the Magpies is a home clash against Tottenham Hotspur in the EFL Cup as they continue their title defence, before travelling to West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday.

